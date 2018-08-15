Letters Pour In Supporting Couple Whose Trailer May Have Sparked Carr Fire

An elderly couple suspected of accidentally starting Northern California’s deadly Carr fire is receiving an outpouring of support, compassion and forgiveness from their community.

Over the last several days, piles of letters have poured in for the unidentified couple thanks to the efforts of a local woman who heard about their story ― that a flat tire brought the trailer’s metal rim in contact with asphalt, sending sparks into surrounding brush ― and the extreme pain they are feeling from it.

“We learned that his wife is blaming herself for the #CarrFire, because she asked him to take the trailer in the first place,” Redding resident Rachel Pilli posted Monday on the Facebook page, Carr Fire Stories. “She has been crying day and night on her couch. Do you think we can show some grace and extend kindness (and even forgiveness) for the shame and despair that she is experiencing?”

Pilli told the Redding Record Searchlight that she was moved to help the couple after meeting a firefighter at church on Sunday who identified them as his mother’s neighbor.

After posting about their grief, hundreds of comments have flooded the Facebook page, urging the couple to not blame themselves.

“It’s not anything that they did intentionally, it’s not anything that they need to be blamed for, accidents happen all the time,” Pilli said.

The letters will be collected at the Care Net Pregnancy Center in Redding, where Pilli is executive director. Once all of the letters have been collected, she and another woman will help deliver them. A local florist is also gifting a bouquet, she said.

“I think the fire has forced us to look into each others’ eyes and discover the human kindness we have in us,” Pilli told KRCR. “I think it’s so beautiful what came out of this.”

As of Wednesday, the Carr fire, one of more than a dozen raging across California, has grown to 211,038 acres and is 67 percent contained. Three people have been killed in it, 1,077 residential structures have been destroyed, and 191 others damaged, according to Cal Fire.