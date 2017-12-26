Lewis Hamilton Mocks Nephew For Wearing A 'Princess Dress' On Christmas

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is feeling the heat after mocking his nephew in an online video for wearing a “princess dress.”

The 32-year-old British race car driver appears to have been celebrating Christmas with his family when he posted the video, which showed his nephew wearing a pink and purple dress and waving a toy wand.

“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” Hamilton says in the clip. Turning to the boy, he then asks, “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?”

At the end of the clip, the driver shouts, “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

Hamilton posted the video to his Instagram Stories, but it has since been deleted. Though it’s unclear exactly when the clip first appeared, it’s been widely circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms... pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

Many condemned Hamilton’s remarks, calling him out for reinforcing gender stereotypes.

Disappointing to see somebody with such a huge platform use it to publicly shame and attempt to undermine a small child. https://t.co/O8FarLhAE8 — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) December 26, 2017

I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video. Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth. That video is a video so many of us have experienced. Gross. It sticks with you — Travis (@travisalabanza) December 26, 2017

Dear @LewisHamilton:



1) Why would you want to mock your clearly delighted nephew on Christmas?

2) Why would you want to make that public?

3) Boys can wear princess dresses, or skirts, or anything they want https://t.co/lY1D9MGGFk — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) December 26, 2017

"Boys don't wear princess dresses", eh, Lewis Hamilton?



Wrong. Boys wear whatever they want. Girls wear whatever they want. Boys can be princesses. Dresses aren't shameful.



Go stick your toxic masculinity up your arse. — Penny Gift 🎁 (@pennygotch) December 26, 2017

Hamilton, who previously dated Nicole Scherzinger and has been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Heidi Klum, has sparked controversy on social media before.

Last year, he was reportedly investigated by New Zealand police after using his cell phone to film himself while riding a motorcycle, violating local laws. His 2016 visit to Mexico’s Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation was heavily criticized after he posted photos of himself posing with endangered tigers on Snapchat and Instagram.

At the time, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) blasted Hamilton’s photos as a “foolish move” that promoted “the idea that wild animals are here for human amusement and to do with as humans please.”