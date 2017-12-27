15 Cute And Queer Etsy Shops Everyone Should Support

When it comes to supporting queer folks, there’s more you can do than donate to empowering causes like HRC and GLAAD (though don’t get us wrong ― that’s really important, too).

But, supporting the art and creativity of folks with messages of social justice is also an important part of empowering a community, like by shopping black-owned and latinx-owned shops. That’s why we reached out to the trendsetters at Etsy to learn more about the importance of safe, open and diverse places for queer folks to share their work.

“Etsy is proud to foster a creative space for all people to express themselves,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert. “It’s important to have a safe and open community where people with diverse interests and lifestyles can share their unique items with the world.”

Sounds like something we can get behind. Take a look below at our 15 favorite queer-friendly Etsy shops: