17 LGBTQ-Friendly Books To Read To Your Kid In Honor Of Pride

The children’s book publishing world ― both the real-life creators and fictional characters ― is still lacking in diversity, but there are some important titles paving the way for adults and kids to have open conversations about the LGBTQ community.
For Pride, we put together a list of books that introduce young readers to what it means to be gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming, inform them on how to live beyond gender stereotypes, teach them about queer families and LGBTQ icons, and more.
Here are 17 books to read to your kid in honor of Pride.
#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.