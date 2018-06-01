PARENTING
06/01/2018 05:46 am ET

17 LGBTQ-Friendly Books To Read To Your Kid In Honor Of Pride

Because little ones can celebrate this month, too.
headshot
By Taylor Pittman

The children’s book publishing world ― both the real-life creators and fictional characters ― is still lacking in diversity, but there are some important titles paving the way for adults and kids to have open conversations about the LGBTQ community.

For Pride, we put together a list of books that introduce young readers to what it means to be gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming, inform them on how to live beyond gender stereotypes, teach them about queer families and LGBTQ icons, and more.

Here are 17 books to read to your kid in honor of Pride. 

  • 'Antonio's Card/La Tarjeta de Antonio'
    This bilingual book explores Mother's Day from a boy's point of view as he deals with classmates making fun of his mom's part
    Lee and Low Books
    This bilingual book explores Mother's Day from a boy's point of view as he deals with classmates making fun of his mom's partner, Leslie. He also learns how to show his appreciation for the women in his life who love him. (By Rigoberto González, Illustrated by Cecilia Concepción Álvarez)
  • 'A Family Is a Family Is a Family'
    From a grandmother taking care of a grandchild to two dads raising a kid, a classroom of students explores what makes their f
    House of Anansi
    From a grandmother taking care of a grandchild to two dads raising a kid, a classroom of students explores what makes their families stand out. (By Sara O'Leary, illustrated by Qin Leng)
  • 'Donovan's Big Day'
    Lesl&eacute;a Newman captures Donovan's nerves and excitement&nbsp;as he gets ready to be a ring bearer for a wedding. It's r
    Penguin Random House
    Lesléa Newman captures Donovan's nerves and excitement as he gets ready to be a ring bearer for a wedding. It's revealed at the end that (spoiler!) it's his two moms who are getting married. (Illustrated by Mike Dutton)
  • 'Sparkle Boy'
    Another story from Newman, <i>Sparkle Boy</i>&nbsp;is about a boy who loves sparkles and glitter. It's also about his sister,
    Lee and Low Books
    Another story from Newman, Sparkle Boy is about a boy who loves sparkles and glitter. It's also about his sister, who goes from being puzzled by her brother's choices to learning about acceptance. Newman also wrote Daddy, Papa, and Me and Mommy, Mama, and Me. (Illustrated by Maria Mola)
  • 'From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea'
    <i>From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea</i> tackles the topic of gender fluidity for children and encourages them
    Arsenal Pulp Press
    From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea tackles the topic of gender fluidity for children and encourages them to explore their identities. (By Kai Cheng Thom, illustrated by Wai-Yant Li and Kai Yun Ching)
  • 'Annie's Plaid Shirt'
    Annie feels most comfortable when wearing her favorite plaid shirt, not dresses. So she comes up with a plan when she learns
    Upswing Press
    Annie feels most comfortable when wearing her favorite plaid shirt, not dresses. So she comes up with a plan when she learns her family wants her to wear a dress to an upcoming wedding. (By Stacy B. Davids, Rachael Balsaitis)
  • 'George'
    As&nbsp;writer Alex Gino <a href="http://www.alexgino.com/2015/08/how-to-talk-about-george/" target="_blank">explained on the
    Scholastic
    As writer Alex Gino explained on their site about this book's main character, "Melissa is a girl who the world sees as a boy named George." Even though she is discouraged at school, Melissa gets an idea about how to land the role of Charlotte in the play "Charlotte's Web."
  • 'Prince and Knight'
    Say goodbye to the typical prince-and-princess story. <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/prince-and-knight-gay-kid
    Little Bee Books
    Say goodbye to the typical prince-and-princess story. This book shows the prince falling in love with a knight instead. (By Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis)
  • 'Princess Princess Ever After'
    Like <i>Prince and Knight</i>, the graphic novel&nbsp;<i>Princess Princess Ever After&nbsp;</i>flips the fairy-tale narrative
    Simon and Schuster
    Like Prince and Knight, the graphic novel Princess Princess Ever After flips the fairy-tale narrative and shows kids that princesses don't always end up with princes. (By Katie O'Neill)
  • 'Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag'
    <i>Pride</i> teaches&nbsp;kids about LGBTQ icon Harvey Milk, as well as about how the Pride flag became a symbol of acceptanc
    Penguin Random House
    Pride teaches kids about LGBTQ icon Harvey Milk, as well as about how the Pride flag became a symbol of acceptance and equality. (By Rob Sanders, illustrated Steven Salerno)
  • 'The Boy and the Bindi'
    A mom&nbsp;teaches her son about their culture -- and lets him express himself freely -- after he&nbsp;<a href="https://www.h
    Arsenal Pulp Press
    A mom teaches her son about their culture -- and lets him express himself freely -- after he becomes intrigued by her bindi (a dot some South Asian women wear on their foreheads). (By Vivek Shraya, illustrated by Rajni Perera)
  • 'I Am Jazz'
    <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jazz-jennings-transgender-teen_us_577bfa50e4b0a629c1aaee4d">Jazz Jennings</a>,
    Penguin Random House
    Jazz Jennings, one of the youngest icons of the queer community, used her experience as a transgender child as inspiration for I Am Jazz. (Also by Jessica Herthel, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas)
  • 'Julián Is a Mermaid'
    After seeing women on the subway dressed&nbsp;like beautiful mermaids, Julian wants to do the same. But he struggles with whe
    Penguin Random House
    After seeing women on the subway dressed like beautiful mermaids, Julian wants to do the same. But he struggles with whether his abuela (grandmother) will understand his desire to do so. (By Jessica Love)
  • 'Large Fears'
    Myles E. Johnson explores&nbsp;multiple identities and adds to the important conversation of <a href="https://www.huffingtonp
    Kendrick Daye
    Myles E. Johnson explores multiple identities and adds to the important conversation of what it means to be black and queer. The main character is a black boy named Jeremiah Nebula, and he likes the color pink. (Illustrated by Kendrick Daye)
  • 'Maiden Voyage'
    Available for pre-order and expected to be released this month, <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/10/25/this-lg
    Promised Land
    Available for pre-order and expected to be released this month, Maiden Voyage puts a queer twist on the high seas when a fisherman's daughter and a crew captain fall in love. The team behind the book previously released Promised Land, which features two men as the love interests. (By Jaimee Poipoi, Adam Reynolds and Chaz Harris; illustrated by Christine Luiten and Bo Moore)
  • 'Pink Is for Boys'
    Robb Pearlman's <i>Pink Is for Boys</i> will be available this month. It teaches kids about colors and encourages them to liv
    Running Press
    Robb Pearlman's Pink Is for Boys will be available this month. It teaches kids about colors and encourages them to live beyond gender stereotypes. (Illustrated by Eda Kaban)
  • 'When You Look Out the Window'
    This picture book introduces kids to LGBTQ civil rights activists and couple Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, who fought for chan
    American Psychology Association/Magination Press
    This picture book introduces kids to LGBTQ civil rights activists and couple Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, who fought for change in San Francisco and across the country. (By Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Christopher Lyles)

#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Taylor Pittman
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Lgbtq Rights Pride 2018 Kids Books
17 LGBTQ-Friendly Books To Read To Your Kid In Honor Of Pride
CONVERSATIONS