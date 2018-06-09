22 Incredible Photos Of LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Over The Decades

The mainstream LGBTQ rights movement in America may have achieved some remarkable gains over the last several years ― but it took decades and decades of work for our culture to get to this point.
The first Pride march in New York City took place in 1970, the year after the Stonewall Riots. And while the meaning or “purpose” of Pride may have shifted and changed over the years depending on America’s political and social climate at the time, visibility of LGBTQ people ― their identities and their relationships ― have always been at the heart of it.
Take a trip back in time with these beautiful photos of Pride celebrations over the past several decades.
#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.