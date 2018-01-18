Chris Hemsworth Sets The Record Straight On Future Sister-In-Law Miley Cyrus

Despite constant speculation as to whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married, Liam’s brother Chris recently confirmed that the singer “isn’t officially” his sister-in-law just yet. But he also confirmed having her around is “a lot of fun.”

“I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does,” the 34-year-old said during an interview on SiriusXM Studios’ “Sway in the Morning” on Tuesday.

“I am insisting consistently, ‘When is the performance coming?’ But no, she’s a lot of fun,” he said.

What's it like to have @MileyCyrus as a future in-law!? @chrishemsworth says his brother @LiamHemsworth's fiancée doesn't perform for the family, but she's "just a lot of fun"! pic.twitter.com/lX1bkUaKsg — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 16, 2018

Hemsworth was asked if he ― or anyone in his family ― had any marriage advice for his brother, who is engaged to Cyrus. Hemsworth has been married to his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, since 2010. The couple have three children together.

“No ... I’ve asked my mom about marriage and kids and [she’s] said, ‘Look, we’ve been doing it for a long, long time that if there was an answer to it, and a way to do it properly, we’d have it figured out,’” the actor joked. ”‘There would be one book that says here’s how to do it.’ No, he doesn’t need my advice.”

Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus, who were engaged once before, reconciled in 2016 after a two-year split. Since getting back together, the two are constantly bombarded with speculation about their relationship status and even occasional pregnancy rumors.

Cyrus shut down speculation that she was pregnant in November, after fans became suspicious of a certain Thanksgiving photo.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey,” the singer tweeted.

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017