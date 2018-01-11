Liam Neeson Says Pay Gap Is ‘Disgraceful’ But Won't Take A Pay Cut

THE EQUALIZER: #LiamNeeson on the "disgraceful" pay gap between men and women. Contains swearing. pic.twitter.com/wT3l1LJf8M

Liam Neeson will find you a solution to the gender wage gap … that is, unless it affects his pay.

On Thursday, The Associated Press shared an interview on Twitter of “The Commuter” star discussing equal pay.

During the 40-second uncensored clip, the 65-year-old actor says that the disparity between what men and women are paid “is fucking disgraceful.” Neeson then asserts that men need to step up and help fix the problem.

“We started it,” he says. “So we have to be part of the solution.”

Yet, when asked by his female interviewer if he would take a pay cut so that an actress could be paid more, Neeson’s immediate response is a resounding no.

To be more specific, his response is, “Pay cut? No, no, no, no, no. That’s going too far.”

Apparently, a pay cut in the name of closing the wage gap isn’t going “too far” for some actors in Hollywood. In July, Emma Stone said in an interview with Billie Jean King in Out magazine that some of her male co-stars in the past have taken cuts so she could have “parity with them.”

“And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair,” she said. “If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life.”