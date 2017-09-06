Earlier this week, Liam Smyth, a grad student at Britain’s University of Bristol, had a nice dinner with a woman he met on Tinder.

The night was still young, so he invited her over to his house to drink wine and watch a documentary about Scientology, he wrote on a GoFundMe page.

At some point, the unidentified woman asked to use his bathroom. When she returned, Smyth said, she had “a panicked look in her eye.”

Smyth said the woman told him: “I went for a poo in your toilet, and it would not flush.”

He then claims the woman confessed to reaching into the toilet bowl, wrapping the dookie in tissue paper and throwing it out of the window.

Wanting to be a gentleman, Smyth suggested going outside together, bagging up the offending poo, throwing it away and then pretending “the whole sorry affair had never happened,” he recalled.

Unfortunately, the story gets crappier. Smyth’s bathroom window doesn’t open to the garden, but into an 18-inch gap that is separated from the outside world by another non-opening double glazed window.

“It was into this twilight zone that my date had thrown her poo,” he wrote.

According to Smyth, when he went to get a hammer to smash the window, his date decided to climb in headfirst to retrieve the poop herself ― which she was able to do successfully.

That’s when they realized she was stuck upside-down.

“I grabbed her waist and I pulled. But she was stuck. Stuck fast,” Smyth wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Try as we might, we could not remove her from the window. She was stuck fast, upside down in the gap.”

At that point, he called for help and an emergency crew drove up within minutes. About 15 minutes later, the woman was free.

This story might not seem to pass the, er, sniff test at first glance. However, Avon Fire And Rescue, the fire company that rescued the young woman, confirmed to the Bristol Post that they responded to a call from Smyth’s address, where they rescued a woman “trapped between interior and exterior glass.”

Firefighter Chris Crothers said when he and another rescue worker arrived, he saw that the woman was “well and truly stuck” with her face squashed against the glass, according to a release on Avon Fire And Rescue’s website.

“We often find when people are stuck they can start to panic very quickly so we do our best to keep them calm until we can free them,” Crothers said in the release. “I started chatting to her and she told the whole story about how she had become stuck.

“She was quite open about the whole thing – I think by then she had gone passed [sic] the point of embarrassment!”

Firefighters freed the woman from her glass prison by removing beading around the edge of the window glazing. Then they carefully removed her and lowered her to her feet.

“Although she had been upside down for some time, with the company of a few spiders, she was absolutely fine and just pleased to be free,” Crothers said. “We see strange things all the time, but this certainly has to be one of the strangest – purely because of why she was stuck.”

The fire department also tweeted a photo of the rescue, linking to Smyth’s GoFundMe page:

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

To get her out, rescue workers had to break Smyth’s window. A replacement will cost $390 ― the same as his monthly budget ― hence the GoFundMe campaign.

It seems that many people sympathize with the situation. Smyth has already received more than $2,700 in donations.

He promises to donate anything beyond the cost of replacing the window to two charities. One of them benefits firefighters, while the other, Toilet Twinning, builds and maintains flushing toilets in the developing world.

Although their first date ended up stinking to high heaven, it hasn’t swayed Smyth off a potential future with his lady friend.