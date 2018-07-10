'Life Itself' Trailer From 'This Is Us' Creator Will Leave You Weepy

If life itself isn’t already making you weep openly (please send tips if not) then behold the trailer for “Life Itself,” the upcoming movie from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

Much like the hit NBC series, the film appears to be specifically designed to emotionally destroy you with interconnecting multigenerational stories about love, marriage and parenting. The central couple here is played by Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde, who start a life together after he declares his love for her in an immensely quotable fashion.

“I’m waiting for the right moment, because when I ask you out, there’s not going to be any turning back for me,” Isaac’s character says in the trailer. “I’m not going to date anybody else for the rest of my life. I’m not going to love anybody else for the rest of my life. I’m waiting for the right moment, because … when I ask you out, it’s going to be the most important moment of my life. And I just want to make sure that I get it right.”

“Life Itself” follows how the choices the two make affect those around them and even across the globe ― the film is set in New York City and Carmona, Spain ― as they start a family and settle down together.

Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Alex Monner, Mandy Patinkin and Sergio Peris-Mencheta also star.