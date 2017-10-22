Life Lessons with Dude That’s Not What I Meant

Every week -- heck, every day -- someone somewhere is complaining that something they said was “taken out of context.” It can be politicians caught in a scandal or your cousin who continually posts relationship advice but hasn’t been in a healthy relationship since, well, never. Four life lessons from the Dude That's Not What I Meant podcast.

Employee of the Month

In episode 59 (17:00) the team weighs the pros and cons of being a top performing employee.

Rodescu: Adrienne don’t even have a job

Adrienne: My job is to be me and I am doing it to the best of my abilities.

Ty: And you see nobody wants you to do more of it.

Self-grooming Tips

In episode 16 (17:00) they discuss skin bleaching and clarify which grooming trends fall in self-care and self-hate category. The discussion gets deep when they contemplate why no-job-holding-babies enjoy wet wipes but grown adults pulling 8-hour shifts are limited to dry, 1-ply toilet paper.

Dating and Sexting

In episode 48 (35:00) the crew discuss best practices for sending nudes and how to be a “virgin who specialized in sexting.”

Incognito and Social Media

Is yo’ mamma all in your feed? In episode 22 (16:00) Rodescu and Adrienne share how they handle their nosy moms who try to micromanage their statuses. If you’re trying to dodge your coworker, Comedian Jillian Ebanks (episode 39) knows just how to keep coworkers from finding and friending you online.