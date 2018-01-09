Fitness Chain Bans Cable News For Not Being Part Of A Healthy Lifestyle

A national fitness chain is exercising its right to control what channels appear on its TVs, and that means no more cable news.

Earlier this month, Life Time, a fitness chain with 128 locations in the U.S. and Canada, decreed that all national cable network news stations be eliminated from its TV screens.

The ban extends to CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Minnesota-based gym chain posted a statement on Twitter explaining that the decision was inspired by customer feedback.

The goal is “to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.”

The statement said the change “is consistent” with the chain’s “healthy way of life philosophy.”

Our perspective on the recent tv programming change in our clubs. pic.twitter.com/r81EQFjZdE — Life Time (@lifetimefitness) January 4, 2018

News junkies hoping to catch up on the day’s events will have to make do with USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, ESPN and whatever local channels are available, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

There are also plans to make those unhealthy news channels available via personal TVs on the treadmills by the end of February.

Life Time’s decision may be bad news to some, but there is some science to suggest that leaving cable news out of gyms might be part of a healthy lifestyle.

Numerous studies have shown that watching TV news can affect a person’s mental health and mood, The Washington Post notes.

Graham C.L. Davey, an emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Sussex, told the Post that the change in mood caused by watching the news “exacerbates the [viewer’s] own personal worries — even when those worries are not directly relevant to the news stories being broadcast.”

So far, reaction to the move has been mixed, based on Twitter posts.

Some people protested the change, saying the gym was the perfect place to catch up on the day’s events.

Awful decision @lifetimefitness to black out all cable news channels. Really shamful! For many of us it's the only time to watch the news! Terrible decision! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) January 4, 2018

I don’t have a smartphone. I work afternoon and evening and this is the only time of day I get to watch the news. If you don’t want to watch news, don’t. I dont like espn, so I don’t even look or listen to that screen but it’s good it’s there for those who do. — Kim Christianson (@caseyc215) January 6, 2018

Some critics also felt that Life Time’s decision smacked of censorship and corporate overreach.

Very angry that LT think its acceptable to censor what we watch. I choose to ignore the garbage on the other screens and watch news. Easy. Don’t know what’s being said on with other channels. Whats wrong with people? Don’t they know how to tune to what they want? — Kim Christianson (@caseyc215) January 6, 2018

@lifetimefitness offensive? What a bunch of BS! Many professionals like me start out the day doing cardio/watching cable news. Don't need LTF deciding what I can/cannot watch. Never seen any complaints in 10+ years. Staying informed is actually HEALTHY! LA Fitness here I come. — Bryan Sieve (@BryanSieve) January 6, 2018

However, others agreed with the decision, saying that watching serious news got in the way of their workouts.

I like it. Noticed it right away. Too much negativity to look at while working out. My treadmill work out is less stressful now. Thanks! — Sarah (@sarahwronk) January 9, 2018

How about all you haters learn to enjoy the art of actually working out instead of distracting yourself. You might like it. — BJ Knight. (@knightrunner71) January 5, 2018

Well done! I go to Lifetime to disconnect from the world. Great move! — Yasmine Beale-Rivaya (@yrivaya) January 9, 2018

And some people pointed out that the channels that are still available may not be airing shows appropriate for a healthy lifestyle, either.

You need to REMOVE “A&E” from the Club’s TVs, with its exploitative, disturbing, and Un-Family friendly show “Intervention.” I would rather watch news than addicts smoking crack pipes and discussing (in closed captioning!) going to shoot heroin. They play this show constantly. — Rebecca McCaughey (@ReRoseHayes) January 7, 2018

I know. The other night we got to see the food channel making 1000 calorie cupcakes, the drug addict Mom intervention show, and the prison show where every other word was censored while they talked about how to make shanks and assault each other. Fantastic family entertainment. — Michael D (@MichaelD8) January 7, 2018