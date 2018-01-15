ENTERTAINMENT
01/15/2018 01:52 pm ET Updated 8 minutes ago

Lifetime To Air Prince Harry And Meghan Markle TV Movie

Get the popcorn ready before the wedding.

By Ron Dicker

A Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a go.

“Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” will chronicle the courtship of the British royal and American actress, according to Deadline. The cable network announced the film Sunday and said it is currently casting the two lovebirds, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
These famous soon-to-be newlyweds are about to get the Lifetime movie treatment.

The couple met in July 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. They will marry in May.

Lifetime has not set a premiere date for the movie. But a pre-wedding broadcast is probable, given that Lifetime’s previous TV movie about the love story of Prince William, Harry’s brother, and Kate Middleton aired 11 days before they tied the knot in 2011.

Menhaj Huda, who fittingly directed a 2017 episode of the fictional TV show “The Royals,” is directing “Harry & Meghan,” Deadline said.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Prince Harry Prince William Meghan Markle Lifetime
Lifetime To Air Prince Harry And Meghan Markle TV Movie

CONVERSATIONS