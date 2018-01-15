Lifetime To Air Prince Harry And Meghan Markle TV Movie

“Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” will chronicle the courtship of the British royal and American actress, according to Deadline. The cable network announced the film Sunday and said it is currently casting the two lovebirds, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images These famous soon-to-be newlyweds are about to get the Lifetime movie treatment.

Lifetime has not set a premiere date for the movie. But a pre-wedding broadcast is probable, given that Lifetime’s previous TV movie about the love story of Prince William, Harry’s brother, and Kate Middleton aired 11 days before they tied the knot in 2011.