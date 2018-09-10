Desiree Navarro via Getty Images Model Lily Aldridge walks the runway for the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 8.

All eyes were on Lily Aldridge at the Brandon Maxwell presentation on Saturday.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel strutted down the runway in a gorgeous red dress with matching heels, all while five months pregnant. She wrote about the experience in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked [a] few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion,” she said.

The 32-year-old added, “It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”

This is Aldridge’s second child with her husband, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill.

She’s previously walked the runway pregnant before ― for Victoria’s Secret in 2011 ― when she was expecting her first child, a daughter named Dixie Pearl.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 9, 2011, in NYC.

That same year, fellow VS supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio also walked the runway while she was two months along.

Kevin Kane via Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio struts down the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Just a few years later, news broke that supermodel Irina Shayk walked the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while expecting as well.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Irina Shayk pictured during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Though it seems there are quite a lot of pregnancy moments happening at the VS show, there have been major mama-to-be moments on other runways as well.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn delivered one of the most stunning walks on the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 2010 show while almost eight months pregnant.

PIERRE VERDY via Getty Images Jourdan Dunn walking for Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2010 show on Oct. 3, 2009 in Paris.

And who could forget when You! Lingerie, a maternity and nursing underwear line, included pregnant models on the runway at Lingerie Fashion Week in 2013?

Alberto Lama Photography Rockin' it.

It seems that there might be another exciting moment for mothers on the runway soon, as Rihanna muse and frequent Fenty model Slick Woods (born Simone Thompson) is pregnant.