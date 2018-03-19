Lin Manuel Miranda And Ben Platt Join Forces For Ultimate Broadway Mashup

If we don’t live to see their glory, at least we’ll have this moving “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” mashup.

The forces behind the two acclaimed Broadway musicals have come together for a good cause, releasing the single “Found/Tonight” on Monday to push for an end to gun violence in schools.

In the latest installment of the Hamildrop ― the monthly release of new content from the musical ― Lin Manuel Miranda has partnered with fellow Tony winner Ben Platt on a mashup of “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Story Of Tonight” from “Hamilton.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Found/Tonight” will benefit March for Our Lives, a planned March 24 demonstration in Washington led by survivors of the Feb 14 Florida high school shooting.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power,” Miranda said in a statement. “In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us. This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together.”

Platt added: “When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no. Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the shooting who’s become one of the faces of the gun control movement, tweeted an emotional response to the song on Monday.

“I just listened to it and I can’t stop crying,” she wrote on social media. “I’m gonna listen to this forever holy heck.”