Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals The Funny Way UK Audiences React To 'Hamilton’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has brought his hit musical “Hamilton” to London.
And, on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” he revealed the one funny difference in how British audiences are reacting to the show.
“They are super hung-up about sex, they giggle at sex stuff,” Miranda told host Stephen Colbert.
He said a line in the song “Wait For It” about “keeping the bed warm while her husband is away” had “never gotten a reaction in the U.S. before.” But “when they sing that in London, people are like, ‘Wooo. It’s super Eric Idle, wink, wink, nudge, nudge,’” he added. “It’s really funny.”
Check out the full interview here: