Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Hamilton' Song That Was Cut From Musical

How’s this for an encore?

Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared an unreleased song from “Hamilton” that was cut from his hit Broadway musical.

The entertainer explained in a tweet Tuesday that “One Last Ride Reprise,” about George Washington’s death, was excised from Act II. He posted lyrics and a SoundCloud link to the demo.

Here you go. George Washington's Death, cut from Act Two. It comes after Dear Theodosia Reprise, also cut.

Lyrics in jpeg, check out my Soundcloud:https://t.co/hShbseEUgk pic.twitter.com/HSvwEcaL2F — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2018

And here’s the audio:

Miranda, who stars in the upcoming movie “Mary Poppins Returns,” will headline “Hamilton” benefit performances in Puerto Rico in January.

Wouldn’t it be cool if the “Hamilton” creator could add “One Last Ride Reprise” back to the show?