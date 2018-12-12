ENTERTAINMENT
Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Hamilton' Song That Was Cut From Musical

"One Last Ride Reprise," about the death of George Washington, comes back to life even though it didn't make it to the stage.
By Ron Dicker

How’s this for an encore?

Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared an unreleased song from “Hamilton” that was cut from his hit Broadway musical.

The entertainer explained in a tweet Tuesday that “One Last Ride Reprise,” about George Washington’s death, was excised from Act II. He posted lyrics  and a SoundCloud link to the demo.

And here’s the audio:

Miranda, who stars in the upcoming movie “Mary Poppins Returns,” will headline “Hamilton” benefit performances in Puerto Rico in January.

Wouldn’t it be cool if the “Hamilton” creator could add “One Last Ride Reprise” back to the show?

