Lin-Manuel Miranda Rocked Up At A Welsh Bar's Sing-Along And Sang 'Hamilton' Songs

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought Broadway to a Welsh bar’s monthly sing-along night on Thursday.

The “Hamilton” creator surprised the audience at the “Jane’s Calamity” event at the Porter’s Cardiff venue when he appeared on stage and joined in belting out numbers from his own award-winning musical and “Les Miserables,” multiple outlets report.

Check out the footage here:

A few videos from this evening. Still can’t believe that I got to speak to and sing along with @Lin_Manuel at a little pub in Cardiff. Thanks again for the amazing night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ou2xBFFEq — Sarah. 🐙 (@_SarahoftheSea) September 7, 2018

High school music teacher Neil Parker, who organizes the shindig with friends, told the WalesOnline website they had tweeted Miranda on multiple occasions “over the last few weeks” inviting him to attend.

Miranda is currently filming an adaption of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” in the Welsh capital, per the BBC.

Then, on Thursday morning, Miranda replied “asking if there was any chance he could come along and we could sort something out,” Parker explained.

The rest, as they say, is musical history ― and a wonderful memory for those in attendance, including Parker ― who described accompanying Miranda on piano as “nerve-wracking.”

So I’m at a musical theatre singalong and Lin Manuel Miranda who plays Hamilton just showed up and started singing. Calum priced tickets to see the show in New York and it was going to be £1000 and now Hamilton is standing across the room from me. 😳 — Sarah. 🐙 (@_SarahoftheSea) September 6, 2018

This is still a dream it must be! — alina (@plantschi) September 7, 2018

I want to thank @Lin_Manuel for taking the time to visit fans at Porters in cardiff tonight. You are inspiring and even just being in the same room, singing around a piano will be an unforgettable moment for me 💕 thank you — Charlie (@moo_caw) September 6, 2018

@Lin_Manuel you just made my year by turning up to the singalong at Porter's in Cardiff. I don't think I'm going to make it to the front to meet you. Just sending digital love! #overwhelmed #icried — Jade Denton (@littledents) September 6, 2018

Best surprise ever! — Kate (@GlamHamm) September 7, 2018

Yeah sex is great but have you ever sung My Shot with Lin Manuel Miranda? pic.twitter.com/RldWax04Wp — Lowri Williams (@flowri) September 6, 2018

It comes a week after Miranda joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for a special benefit performance of “Hamilton” in London’s West End that raised money for the royal’s Sentebale charity.

Harry delighted the crowd by singing a line from the show: