Lindsey Buckingham Goes His Own Way From Fleetwood Mac

He stopped thinking about tomorrow.
Lindsey Buckingham has left Fleetwood Mac, Variety confirmed.
According to TMZ, Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Crowded House) will replace the guitarist on Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming tour.
“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best,” the group said in a short statement to TMZ.
In a separate statement, original member Mick Fleetwood told Variety:
Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.
Last week, rumors began to swirl around like one of Stevie Nicks’ stage outfits that Buckingham might be leaving the band after Billy Burnette, who replaced the guitarist during his first decade-long hiatus, wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I’m not in. A little pissed off but I’ll get over it.”
Buckingham and Nicks, who were then a couple, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974. The guitarist helped propel the band to fame by writing and singing such notable hits as “Go Your Own Way,” “Tusk” and “Second Hand News.” He had earlier left in 1987 and returned in 1997.
Buckingham’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.