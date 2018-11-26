Lindsey Graham Accuses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Of Comparing Refugee Caravan To Holocaust

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wasn’t impressed when Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said applying for asylum is not a crime.

In fact, Graham accused the newly elected congresswoman of comparing the caravan of refugees currently in Tijuana with the Holocaust.

On Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet that attempted to point out the similarities between the caravan members and other groups who’ve escaped desperate situations in their home countries.

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime.



It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

On Monday, Graham decided that Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t actually asking for compassion for the caravan members but was somehow insulting Holocaust survivors.

I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC.



Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana. https://t.co/05vCexiClE — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2018

Although Graham probably thought he was “owning the libs,” Splinter News pointed out why his tweet made no sense in vicious fashion:

“First off: What kind of psychopath sees a person expressing empathy at children being tear gassed, and thinks to themselves ‘you know what they need? A museum!’”

The website went on to imagine what might happen if Ocasio-Cortez did “take Graham up on his completely dickish suggestion” to visit the Holocaust Museum.

“Odds are pretty good that while there she’d learn about the German transatlantic liner St. Louis, which spent weeks during the spring of 1939 desperately trying to find a port of departure for its hundreds of Jewish passengers fleeing the Nazi Government ― only to have their attempt to dock in the United States blocked by the Roosevelt administration since, as the Museum’s website explains ‘they did not have US immigration visas and had not passed a security screening.’”

Both the comments by Ocasio-Cortez and Graham came after U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants near the border with Mexico after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries.

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez suggested another way to handle the caravan that she felt might have better results than the current situation: