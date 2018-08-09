Graham Worried Democrats Will Win '10 Or 12' More Seats Than They Need To Take The House

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned Wednesday that Democrats, riding a blue wave, could pick up nearly a dozen more seats than they need to take control of the House of Representatives in November.

“There’s a real likelihood that they not only win the House, but they win it by 10 or 12 more seats than they need,” Graham told The New York Times. “We’re bleeding among women and the enthusiasm factor for Democrats is worth 7 or 8 points, and sometimes more.”

The lawmaker’s comments come just a day after a close special election in Ohio for the state’s 12th Congressional District. President Donald Trump won the seat by 11 points in 2016, but Tuesday’s race was too close to call, with just 1,754 votes separating Troy Balderson (R) and Danny O’Connor (D).

Graham, who noted nothing was set in stone as “things can change in 24 hours,” said the volatility should put any Republican up for reelection on edge.

“If I was a House guy in an R+10 or less seat I’d be getting on the phone and raising money and putting a sign on my dog,” he told the Times.