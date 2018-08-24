Lindsey Graham Just Totally Backed Off His Threat To Unleash 'Holy Hell' On Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has come full circle on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Last year, Graham said there would be “holy hell” if Trump fired Sessions, but now he is more than fine with it.

“The president is entitled to an attorney general he has faith in,” Graham said on Thursday. “And I think there will come a time sooner rather than later where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice.”

That’s in stark contrast to what he said in July 2017.

“I’m 100 percent behind Jeff Sessions,” Graham told CNN then. “There will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017. If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.”

Lindsay Graham: "Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency." pic.twitter.com/CZGyL8i3D5 — Axios (@axios) July 27, 2017

Trump has hammered away at Sessions over a number of issues, but is largely upset that the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation. In an interview that aired on Thursday, the president told Fox News that he only gave Sessions the job out of loyalty and claimed the attorney general “never took control” over his department.

Sessions hit back later in the day with a statement saying the department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”

While Graham is backing off his “holy hell” threat, others in the party are still defending Sessions.