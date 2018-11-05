Lindsey Graham's Boast About Trump's Job Numbers Backfires Big-Time

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) bragged Monday on social media about the number of jobs created by President Donald Trump over his 21 months in office only to be taken to school by thousands of Twitter users.

Graham said that if President Barack Obama’s jobs numbers had been “anywhere close” to Trump’s, “the media would stop the Earth from rotating to make sure everybody heard about it!”

If @BarackObama's jobs numbers were anywhere close to what we’re talking about with President @realDonaldTrump......the media would stop the Earth from rotating to make sure everybody heard about it! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 5, 2018

There’s only one problem. In his final 21 months in office, Obama’s jobs numbers were better than Trump’s by nearly half a million.

Obama added 4.47 million jobs in his final 21 months in office, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers. Trump has added 4.05 million in his first 21 months as president — a discrepancy Twitter users were happy to point out to Graham.

Some of the people who responded commented matter-of-factly. Others were slightly disrespectful, calling the senator “dude.” A selection of those two categories are shown below. A third group tweeted using the kind of language that decorum prevents us from republishing.

Really? Looks like the job growth has slowed even with the uphill trend DT inherited from Obama. Why do you suppose that is? I thought your tax bill was suppose to trickle down $ to the poor, not trickle down the rate in which we create jobs. What happened? — Vote November 6th! (@LittmanTanya) November 5, 2018

OH the media did make sure everybody heard about Obama's great job numbers where in many mos GREATER job nos.posted than TrumpA but #Republicans eyes/ears are closed pushing disinfo propaganda from Trump, FoxNews and Republicans! #GOPLies #VoteBlue

👇🏾https://t.co/7fgre8zDOF — ForeignServiceGal VotesBlue🌊 (@ShirlsAdams) November 5, 2018

I don’t understand the ability or lack of ability to just look at the numbers or the facts!!!! You lack any credibility or integrity dude... (possibly at one time a sir but not any longer) — MMHILA (@MHilarides) November 5, 2018

Job growth during last 21 months of Obama admin > job growth during first 21 months of Trump admin. Even @FoxNews admitted this today. — Katherine (@kseppi) November 5, 2018

Aren't you ashamed? — ANIMAL ADVOCATE Ⓥ (@_AnimalAdvocate) November 5, 2018

You had better do some research before spouting off. — quincythepup (@quincythepup) November 5, 2018