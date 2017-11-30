Sen. Lindsey Graham's Old Words About Trump Come Back To Bite Him In The Butt

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) seemed to struggle with his memory Thursday as he defended President Donald Trump.

“What concerns me about the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy as some kind of kook not fit to be president,” Graham told CNN this week.

Just one problem: The “kook” and “unfit” label didn’t necessarily come from the American press.

It came from Sen. Graham.

CNN’s Jake Tapper played a clip of him from just last year slamming Trump.

“I think he’s a kook,” he said in February 2016. “I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.”

Tapper and his panel couldn’t help but laugh at the turnaround.