Twitter Users Pummel Lindsey Graham For Supporting U.S.-Mexico Border Closure

While many recoiled in horror at the actions of U.S. border agents on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he supported President Donald Trump’s decision to close the U.S.-Mexico border.
After migrants ― including children ― approaching the U.S. had tear gas shot at them on Sunday, Graham tweeted that “you have to really hate” Trump to not “understand the problems created by the caravans.”
“He is right to push back in order to deter future waves of illegal immigration,” he said.
Graham ― one of the Senate’s most outspoken Republicans ― went on to say that closing the border was necessary so that the U.S. could “get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum.”
“We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws,” he tweeted.
The senator’s comments attracted an immediate backlash from Twitter users, with many asking Graham, “Do you support tear gassing children?”