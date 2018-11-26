Twitter Users Pummel Lindsey Graham For Supporting U.S.-Mexico Border Closure

After migrants ― including children ― approaching the U.S. had tear gas shot at them on Sunday, Graham tweeted that “you have to really hate” Trump to not “understand the problems created by the caravans.”

“He is right to push back in order to deter future waves of illegal immigration,” he said.

You have to really hate President @realDonaldTrump to not understand the problems created by the caravans.



He is right to push back in order to deter future waves of illegal immigration. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2018

I support President Trump’s decision to close the border until we can get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum.



We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2018

Graham ― one of the Senate’s most outspoken Republicans ― went on to say that closing the border was necessary so that the U.S. could “get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum.”

“We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws,” he tweeted.

The senator’s comments attracted an immediate backlash from Twitter users, with many asking Graham, “Do you support tear gassing children?”

Do you support tear gassing children? — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 26, 2018

So you support shooting chemical weapons at children then? Thanks for confirming that you have no heart. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 26, 2018

You have to really love evil to applaud the gassing of children. https://t.co/mCjsI4hcE6 — 🏝Kim (@kim) November 26, 2018

I'm in a border state. It's not a nightmare whatsoever. These people ARE seeking legal asylum. — Coconut Actual (@VirtualMittens) November 26, 2018

They just tear gassed helpless women and children escaping extreme poverty and violence you buffoon of all buffoons. I thought you and your party loved Jesus? https://t.co/d3bEAFRVLS — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) November 26, 2018