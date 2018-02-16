Team USA snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on Friday just barely missed the chance to take a place at the podium during her fourth Winter Olympics.

The veteran athlete missed a bronze medal by 0.03 seconds in the snowboarding cross final. She trailed gold medalist Michela Moioli by a mere 0.46 seconds.

She led at the start to the midway point but was later thrown off by a crashing rider, NBC reports.

Mike Blake / Reuters The snowboard cross final goes airborne at the Winter Olympics on Friday.

Jacobellis, 32, won a silver in 2006 but a showboat move caused her to fall and give up a huge lead ― and the gold. She was then disqualified in the semifinals in 2010 and crashed in the semis in 2014.

A crazy finish in women's snowboard cross. American Lindsey Jacobellis finished 4th. pic.twitter.com/nDfercwRTJ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

Away from the Olympics, she has had a stellar career, earning 10 golds at the X Games and five world championships.

Chris Graythen via Getty Images Lindsey Jacobellis, pictured at a Feb. 8 press conference, had been looking forward to overcoming past Olympic disappointments. But she finished fourth on Friday.

But another Olympic letdown (see video of the race here) didn’t seem to get her down too much.