LinkedIn Profile Tips: Past vs. Future

Would you like to update your LinkedIn profile? Read this article to find out which tips still work and which are useless.

Nothing changes faster than a social media world. What has been relevant before might seem odd today. Keeping up with the latest tendencies is especially important when it comes to a job search. A good LinkedIn profile should be updated constantly in order to bring the new job opportunities. Representatives of LinkedIn profile writing service reveal what really works and why it is useless to make a LinkedIn page a copy of your resume. Some tips on how to create a good LinkedIn profile might be already outdated, the others could still work. Read this article to find out what changed and what could be used now.

1. LinkedIn Picture

A photo is usually the first thing a person notices when views a LinkedIn profile. Visual content introduces you, your goals, and makes the first impression.

Past

A lot of LinkedIn profile tips recommend uploading a recent photo of a good quality. You should wear the clothes you would like to wear to work, and your face should be visible. The long-distance photos do not catch the eye of the profile visitors. All these tips are still relevant but the present days demand a bit more.

Future

It goes without saying that a good LinkedIn profile needs a photo. The common mistake is to focus on a profile photo and completely forget about the background image. It is a second visual element that may help you to stand out and send the right message to the page visitors. The background image may include logo and should match the main photo to create a balanced view.

2. LinkedIn Profile Headline

A headline is on the top of your profile and it is essential to write it properly. This line should be about you, but at the same time it should show people what you can do for them, and why they should click on your profile.

Past

It is known that a headline should tell about your specialty and be searchable. One of the great LinkedIn profile tips for job seekers from the past is to include keywords. This recommendation is still relevant and can surely boost your LinkedIn profile strength.

Future

A non-written rule that a headline has to be your job title is surely in the past. Pay attention to the headlines of social media and sales specialists. They certainly write there more than just a job title. It has to be a catchy and vivid line of ten words maximum. In the future, more profiles are likely to have some extra information in a headline, not just a short description of the current position.

3. LinkedIn Profile Summary

The summary section of a LinkedIn profile contains information about the industry you work in, your experience, skills, and certifications. The recruiters usually read this part first while searching for the specialists.

Past

From the past perspective: a lot of LinkedIn users still do not have a summary section and the first tip is to write one. It should be informative and highlight your experience. If resume focuses on a specific position, a summary has to be universal and fit different offers. These tips are known for a few years and are still useful.

Future

The new tendency is writing a summary as if you are writing your personal and authentic story. A dry copy of a resume with a list of previous positions could bring a job a few years ago but not now. The managers expect to read an evocative and memorable presentation that not only lists the skills but also explains why they matter.

4. Including Keywords

When you fill in your profile it is important to think about search engines. Keywords are essential for search engine optimization and increase the chances of your profile to be found.

Past

The tips to use keywords made some of LinkedIn profiles full of words that are used by millions of others and do not have any meaning. The recruiters are already tired of such words as creative, passionate, expert, certified, enthusiastic, leadership etc. All these expressions make your profile lost in the crowd.

Future

The updated tip about keywords is to avoid trivial buzzwords managers see every day. Try to be specific and use the words which show immediately that you fit the job. These words should be closely related to your industry. For example, a customer support representative could include such phrases as customer service, work with clients, phone or live chat operator, computer skills.