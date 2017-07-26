Liz Baxter Talks ‘Love Connection’ LGBTQ Breakthrough Episode (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Liz Baxter about being the first lesbian contestant on the iconic game show Love Connection which airs on July 27th on the Fox Network at 9P EST. Her episode marks the first LGBTQ inclusive episode of the show in its history of over 2000 episodes. Openly gay television personality and executive producer Andy Cohen hosts the one-hour reboot of the original dating show that features single men and women from all walks of life searching for romance. In the unscripted series singles are followed on three blind dates to see if a match can be made. The contestants then open up about their experiences in front of a live studio audience. The network was more than responsive to Cohen’s request to include our LGBTQ community in the current version of the show. Gay and lesbian singles had been absent from the original program that originally aired in the 1980s and 1990s. This LGBTQ inclusion will not only promote our community’s visibility but also it’s being broadcasted on mainstream network television as a nonissue. I talked to Liz about what she would like to accomplish with her experience of participating on Love Connection and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.