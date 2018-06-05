YouTube Stars Liza Koshy and David Dobrik Announce Breakup In Sad Video

YouTube stars Liza Koshy and David Dobrik announced their breakup Monday in a YouTube video ― of course.

In six minutes of forced humor and genuine sadness, the two worked through their parting, which actually happened six months ago but which they didn’t share with viewers until now.

Koshy did the actual breaking up, the former pair agreed, and said she is going through some “rough stuff.”

“Liza broke up with me because she felt like we’ve been distant because we’ve been so busy,” Dobrik said. “As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling it on my side too, but I just don’t have the balls to pull the trigger on that.”

At first, Koshy was the weepy one. But Dobrik got in on the waterworks later.

Videos of their funny adventures and comedy bits have earned hundreds of millions of views. Their YouTube channels combined have more than 20 million subscribers.

No matter how hard they tried to inject shtick into their latest clip, they couldn’t overcome the reality of their situation.

“All jokes aside,” Dobrik said, “we are broken up.”