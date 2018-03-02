L.L. Bean Becomes Latest Company To Ban Gun Sales To People Under 21

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean is raising its minimum age for gun purchases from 18 to 21, joining a growing list of American companies that are tightening their firearms restrictions in response to a mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.
“In the wake of this shooting we have reviewed our policy on firearm sales, and we will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21,” the company tweeted on Thursday.
The Maine-based brand only sells guns and ammunition in its flagship store, and its inventory is specific to hunting and target shooting, so they don’t sell handguns or assault weapons.
L.L. Bean’s decision follows in the footsteps of other major outdoor retailers across the country who have taken steps this week to either put in place age restrictions on firearms purchases or remove certain types of inventory.
REI on Thursday said it was suspending its relationship with Vista Outdoor, which owns popular gear brands like CamelBak as well as a variety of gun and ammunition makers. REI doesn’t sell firearms, but it urged Vista to “work towards common sense solutions that prevent the type of violence that happened in Florida last month.”
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart have also said they would stop selling guns to anyone under the age of 21. Dick’s also banned the sale of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines in its stores.
Other companies, including Delta, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise and MetLife, have expressed support for gun control by ending their partnerships with the National Rifle Association.