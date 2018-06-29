We Are Not The Enemy Of The People. We Are The People. We Are Ready To Be Your Voice.

I saw your tweet about how small newsrooms, such as the one I work at in my small Minnesota town, are responding to yesterday’s vicious and heartless attack on the Capital Gazette in Maryland.

We are scared.

People who have publicly proclaimed the truth have long been at risk, and now more than ever we feel face to face with the question: “Is the truth worth some risk?”

We would love to demand security personnel. We would love to install safety measures to our buildings that allow us to better monitor those coming in and out on a daily basis. But we are small newsrooms, and that means we have small budgets. We can barely afford to pay ourselves a livable wage, let alone spend money on the building we work in.

The news of the shooting at Capital Gazette has been truly gutting. There is a lot I would like to do in response, but there is so little that can actually be done.

My only real weapon I can utilize in the aftermath of this tragedy is the tool I use to make a living every day: educating the public. So many out there do not understand what journalists do and who we are, so I simply want to try to teach them.

We don’t make much money and we work long hours, but we care about our readers and their community, and we want them to know what’s going on. The pursuit may seem somewhat altruistic, but not entirely. We’re behind you in line at the grocery store, beside you in the pew, and in front of you in the stands at little league games. We’re just normal people, and the news matters to us as much as to you.

We know we’re imperfect. Sometimes we have bias, sometimes we make mistakes, and sometimes we just don’t live up to the ideals of what we do. But those ideals are so pure and so beautiful: to comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable, spread knowledge, and challenge beliefs.

Most important, we are not the enemy of the people. We are the people. We are ready to listen and we are ready to be your voice.