One Word Has People Convinced Mike Pence Wrote Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed

The New York Times’ scathing anti-Donald Trump op-ed, which the paper attributed to “a senior official in the Trump administration,” has inspired a parlor game among people trying to figure out the author’s name.

Some online commentators are leaning toward Vice President Mike Pence based on just one word in the piece.

The unidentified author singles out the late Arizona Sen. John McCain as “a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue.”

The word ― which Merriam-Webster defines as either “a star that leads or guides” or a person who “serves as an inspiration, model, or guide” ― isn’t that commonly used. But Pence apparently says it a lot, according to this mash-up posted on Twitter:

The “lodestar” hashtag is already trending on Twitter. While it might sound like a conspiracy theory, audio producer Dan Bloom explained in an interesting Twitter thread why he thinks the use of “lodestar” in the op-ed makes Pence a key suspect.

The word is "LODESTAR." Note that it comes in the same paragraph praising John McCain. That would rule out flame-throwers like Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino and suggest someone with Senate ties. This reveal is not going to take long. pic.twitter.com/NwnUtvFlko — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

"Lodestar" just seems like an unusual word to use in general, not to mention in an op-ed that's going to be widely read. It has this whiff of sanctimony. So I search for John Kelly and James Mattis ever having used the word "lodestar." Nothing. But then... — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

...an example pops up of Vice President Mike Pence using the word "lodestar" in a speech at the UN in September 2017. https://t.co/CI1PUzDUdA pic.twitter.com/OrOYrFgP0M — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Two months later, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Jack Kemp Leadership Award Dinner. He drops "lodestar" again.https://t.co/DwLGEIJd4J pic.twitter.com/B1kQIb6viF — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Two more months later (like clockwork,) February 2018. Vice President Mike Pence speaking in Tokyo, alongside Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Place your bets... another "lodestar." https://t.co/OGIWVf2QxV pic.twitter.com/88vJJfVamM — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Lest you believe Pence's "lodestar" proclivities began with his Vice Presidency, enjoy this little ditty from 2011. https://t.co/hJyO0CvM8w pic.twitter.com/yDxq7LElPd — Dan downLODESTAR Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

And lo, as I have shown in my previous tweets, peaches and nectarines are absolutely delicious, and Vice President Mike Pence really likes using the word "lodestar" in his writing. In fact, one might call it his... — Dan Bloom (@danbl00m) September 5, 2018

Bloom wrote that from what he can tell, Pence has been using “lodestar” since at least 2001.

He also acknowledged that the Times described the author as “a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.” Although Pence is probably the only White House official who can’t be fired, Bloom suggested, probably correctly, that being identified as the author of the op-ed could hurt any presidential aspirations Pence has.

There are some possible holes in the theory.

Business Insider notes that previous stories about White House leakers have said that staffers who supply anonymous quotes to the press have been known to use words or phrases employed by other members of the Trump administration to keep the president guessing.

“To cover my tracks, I usually pay attention to other staffers’ idioms and use that in my background quotes. That throws the scent off me,” one White House official told Axios earlier this year.

Of course, the key piece of evidence suggesting that Pence is not the author may be his own fawning, obsequious praise of Trump.

However, it should also be noted that Scott Roos, a former college classmate of Pence’s, said the future vice president once said that “God told him he would be president,” according to CNN.

Theoretically, he could have written the op-ed to jump-start the dream.