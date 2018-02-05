Who says plus-size women can’t wear bright prints and bold patterns?

Loft just launched its highly anticipated, first-ever curvy clothing line that ditches the “rules” of fashion and instead emphasizes print and color in a way most plus-size collections don’t.

Loft

The Plus collection, size 16 to 26, adds to the brand’s already robust assortment of Petite, Tall and Maternity lines, all of which provide the prints, colors and versatility the brand is known for.

“Our mission is to provide women with great fashion to live confidently,” said Gary Muto, the president and CEO of Loft’s parent company Ascena brands. “Adding Plus to our overall offering is a natural evolution for Loft.”

Versatility is key with the Loft Plus collection. It features a mix of easy-to-wear blouses, vibrant dresses, comfortable jeans and work-appropriate separates. The 75-item collection even includes a spring-ready utility jacket in millennial pink.

Loft

The news comes just months after Loft’s competitor White House Black Market launched its first-ever collection of plus-size styles, dedicated to making workwear for curvy gals.

Ranging in price from $20 to $110, the collection is incredibly budget friendly for curvy ladies looking to add color and print to their wardrobe.

Check out some of our favorites from the collection below.

Loft From Loft's new plus collection, featuring the Hooded Utility Jacket.

Loft From Loft's new plus collection, featuring the Wildflower Kimono Jacket.

Loft From Loft's new plus collection, featuring the Fringe Tweed Pocket Dress.

Loft From Loft's new plus collection, featuring the Slim Tie Waist Pant in Solar Yellow.

Loft From Loft's new plus collection, featuring the Double Zip Bi-Stretch Skirt.