Controversial internet celebrity Logan Paul is once again under fire after he said one of his New Year’s resolutions is to “go gay” for a month.
The 23-year-old made the dubious claim earlier this week on his “Impaulsive” podcast, after he and co-host Mike Majlak explained they are vegan and sober for the month of January.
Paul then declared they would attempt “male-only March” and ”go gay for just one month.”
“And then swing … go back,” Majlak added.
Paul later said his comment was a “poor choice of words” and invited someone from GLAAD to appear on his podcast.
The “go gay” suggestion may have been a joke, but many Twitter users weren’t laughing, since it implied that being gay was just a choice ― or worse, an insensitive punchline for bros.
One person suggested an alternative resolution would be more appropriate and more appreciated.
Although it’s likely that Paul’s stated plan was just another shot at attention, like when he filmed a YouTube video of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest, a couple of people did see some potential positives.
You can see Paul announce the resolution at the 3:34 mark in the video below.
This article has been updated with Paul’s Twitter invitation to GLAAD.