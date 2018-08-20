ENTERTAINMENT
Logic Performs 'One Day' With Immigrant Families At 2018 MTV VMAs

Ryan Tedder joined the rapper's performance in protest of President Donald Trump's border policies separating parents and children.
By Cole Delbyck
Logic once again paired his music with a message at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The rapper took the stage Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder to perform “One Day” in protest of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families at the border. 

The duo was joined by hundreds of immigrant children, youth and families, according to MTV, with dozens on stage wearing T-shirts with “We Are All Human Beings.” Logic, meanwhile, wore a shirt with the words “Fuck The Wall” emblazoned across his chest. 

The group on stage included advocates, along with their children, from organizations like National Domestic Workers AllianceUnited We Dream and Make the Road New York.

Despite President Trump signing an order ending family separation in June, hundreds of immigrant children remain separated from their parents, according to a court filing brought by the ACLU earlier this month. 

Many of the children have been sent to government custody or foster care, while their parents are prosecuted and face jail time.

“Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge,” Logic said on stage. “Together, we can build not just a better country but a world that is destined to be united.”

At the end of the performance, everyone on stage held up candles in a powerful moment of solidarity. 

The rapper, who is nominated for best collaboration and best video with a message, is no stranger to making unapologetic statements at the awards show. In 2016, he performed his Grammy-nominated song “1-800-273-8255” alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid about suicide prevention.

After his performance, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline said calls tripled. The organization praised the singer for “sharing a message of hope” and that “there is help available.”

Cole Delbyck
