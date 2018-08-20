Logic Performs 'One Day' With Immigrant Families At 2018 MTV VMAs

Logic once again paired his music with a message at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper took the stage Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder to perform “One Day” in protest of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families at the border.

The duo was joined by hundreds of immigrant children, youth and families, according to MTV, with dozens on stage wearing T-shirts with “We Are All Human Beings.” Logic, meanwhile, wore a shirt with the words “Fuck The Wall” emblazoned across his chest.

Logic and Ryan Tedder performing “One Day” at the VMA’s pic.twitter.com/29N0OzLhFx — Everything Logic (@errything_logic) August 21, 2018

Despite President Trump signing an order ending family separation in June, hundreds of immigrant children remain separated from their parents, according to a court filing brought by the ACLU earlier this month.

Many of the children have been sent to government custody or foster care, while their parents are prosecuted and face jail time.

“Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge,” Logic said on stage. “Together, we can build not just a better country but a world that is destined to be united.”

At the end of the performance, everyone on stage held up candles in a powerful moment of solidarity.

POWERFUL! @Logic301 brought immigrant families at the center of his performance to send a strong message at tonight’s @MTV #VMAs:



Families belong together, and our community is #HereToStay!



Text ONEDAY to 97779 to show your support. pic.twitter.com/eTcju78wWK — Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) August 21, 2018

The rapper, who is nominated for best collaboration and best video with a message, is no stranger to making unapologetic statements at the awards show. In 2016, he performed his Grammy-nominated song “1-800-273-8255” alongside Alessia Cara and Khalid about suicide prevention.