10 Reads For Anyone In A Long-Distance Relationship

I always wondered how people did it. How they could date someone who lived so far away. I always thought there was something so magical about that kind of love but always knew it just wasn’t for me. Flash forward to months full of daily FaceTimes, endless texts, and way too many airport security check-points and you’ll find me here in Boston way too in love with a guy who’s also way too head over heels 1,000 miles away in Chicago. So I’m sure there are plenty of you who have been in this type of situation for way longer than me. But a few months in, I want to share what I’ve learned so far.