Looks Like Somebody Vomited On The Emmys' Red Carpet

And the winner for the most disgusting red carpet guest at the Emmys on Sunday was ... a puddle of vomit!
Helped along by a retweet from actor Seth Rogen, an image of the alleged spew hurled around the internet, prompting observers to guess its provenance. But mostly, they made jokes. And more than a few connected the throw-up’s appearance to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s gag-inducing gig during the ceremony.
It’s difficult to confirm this barf was indeed at the Emmys, but one thing’s for sure: It entertained the internet.
Maybe this mystery puke should get an agent.
