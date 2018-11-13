Lorde Suggests Kanye West Copied Her Floating Stage Design

Oh Lorde, there’s some (melo)drama going on between the “Green Light” singer and Kanye West.

Lorde called out the rapper on Instagram Monday after West performed with Kid Cudi in a suspended stage that she apparently thinks resembles sets she’s used in the past.

“I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde wrote in an Instagram story that didn’t finger West by name, but showed photos comparing West’s stage design with her prior performances.

“But don’t steal ― not from women or anyone else ― not in 2018 or ever,” Lorde added.

Instagram/Lorde Lorde's message to Kanye West, above.

Below are two of the five pictures that Lorde posted on her Instagram story.

The picture on the left shows Lorde’s 2017 set at Coachella. On the right is a screenshot of West and Kid Cudi’s stage from their weekend show at Camp Flog Gnaw.

As TMZ pointed out, West has long used stage designer Es Devlin for his performances.

The same designer also appears to have planned Lorde’s floating box set at Coachella (seen in the photo on the bottom left and in detail here), according to Lorde and Devlin’s posts on Instagram.

Lorde/Instagram A floating glass box seen at one of Lorde's performances (L) and at Kanye West and Kid Cudi's recent performance (R).

West seems to have been first to use a floating stage design, in his 2016 Saint Pablo tour ― the year before Lorde performed with a floating box on her Melodrama tour and at Coachella.

Shortly after Lorde called out West, Devlin responded. The designer posted photos on her Instagram of what appears to be the inspiration for both set designs: the English National Opera performing “Carmen” by Georges Bizet in 2007.