04/13/2018 12:18 pm ET

Lordy, There Might Be Tapes

President Donald Trump’s allies are concerned that the FBI may have seized the tapes Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was known to record during conversations with associates.
By Lauren Weber
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

TRUMP'S PERSONAL LAWYER REPORTEDLY KNOWN TO RECORD CONVERSATIONS President Donald Trump's allies are concerned that the FBI may have seized the tapes Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was known to record during conversations with associates.

ACCORDING TO JAMES COMEY’S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR, TRUMP WAS OBSESSED WITH DISPROVING THE ‘PEE TAPE’ ALLEGATIONS Late-night hosts and the internet had a field day with the news. Comey also had some snarky remarks about Trump’s hair and hands in the book. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SAID HE WANTED BACK IN ON THE TPP Only to later tweet he would only rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it was “substantially better.” [NYT]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY PLANS TO PARDON SCOOTER LIBBY The former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice after a leak that disclosed a CIA agent’s name. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ORDERS COMMISSION TO LOOK INTO THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE After complaining that Amazon was taking advantage. [Reuters]

WHITE HOUSE FORCED TO RELEASE SOME VISITOR LOGS IN LEGAL SETTLEMENT Although some names are still redacted. [HuffPost]

MOST AMERICANS THINK DOMESTIC TERRORISM SHOULD BE A FEDERAL CRIME And are surprised to learn it isn’t. [HuffPost]

PRO TIP: BEING A POLICE OFFICER AND BLAMING A HALF-TON OF MISSING MARIJUANA ON STONER MICE May not be the best idea. [HuffPost]

DID PRINCE WILLIAM JUST REVEAL IF THE ROYAL BABY IS A BOY OR A GIRL? We’re imagining Kate Middleton is somewhere poshly sighing over him letting the cat out of the bag. [HuffPost]

56 DAYS Until “Ocean’s 8” premiers ― not that we’re at all excited after the trailer dropped. [HuffPost]

KHLOE KARDASHIAN GAVE BIRTH TO A BABY GIRL With boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who has been accused of cheating on her, by her side. [HuffPost]

