Lordy, There Might Be Tapes

TOP STORIES

TRUMP’S PERSONAL LAWYER REPORTEDLY KNOWN TO RECORD CONVERSATIONS President Donald Trump’s allies are concerned that the FBI may have seized the tapes Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was known to record during conversations with associates. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

ACCORDING TO JAMES COMEY’S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR, TRUMP WAS OBSESSED WITH DISPROVING THE ‘PEE TAPE’ ALLEGATIONS Late-night hosts and the internet had a field day with the news. Comey also had some snarky remarks about Trump’s hair and hands in the book. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SAID HE WANTED BACK IN ON THE TPP Only to later tweet he would only rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it was “substantially better.” [NYT]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY PLANS TO PARDON SCOOTER LIBBY The former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice after a leak that disclosed a CIA agent’s name. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ORDERS COMMISSION TO LOOK INTO THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE After complaining that Amazon was taking advantage. [Reuters]

WHITE HOUSE FORCED TO RELEASE SOME VISITOR LOGS IN LEGAL SETTLEMENT Although some names are still redacted. [HuffPost]