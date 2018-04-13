Lordy, There Might Be Tapes

TOP STORIES
TRUMP’S PERSONAL LAWYER REPORTEDLY KNOWN TO RECORD CONVERSATIONS President Donald Trump’s allies are concerned that the FBI may have seized the tapes Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was known to record during conversations with associates. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
ACCORDING TO JAMES COMEY’S FORTHCOMING MEMOIR, TRUMP WAS OBSESSED WITH DISPROVING THE ‘PEE TAPE’ ALLEGATIONS Late-night hosts and the internet had a field day with the news. Comey also had some snarky remarks about Trump’s hair and hands in the book. [HuffPost]
TRUMP SAID HE WANTED BACK IN ON THE TPP Only to later tweet he would only rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it was “substantially better.” [NYT]
TRUMP REPORTEDLY PLANS TO PARDON SCOOTER LIBBY The former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice after a leak that disclosed a CIA agent’s name. [HuffPost]
TRUMP ORDERS COMMISSION TO LOOK INTO THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE After complaining that Amazon was taking advantage. [Reuters]
WHITE HOUSE FORCED TO RELEASE SOME VISITOR LOGS IN LEGAL SETTLEMENT Although some names are still redacted. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
MOST AMERICANS THINK DOMESTIC TERRORISM SHOULD BE A FEDERAL CRIME And are surprised to learn it isn’t. [HuffPost]
PRO TIP: BEING A POLICE OFFICER AND BLAMING A HALF-TON OF MISSING MARIJUANA ON STONER MICE May not be the best idea. [HuffPost]
DID PRINCE WILLIAM JUST REVEAL IF THE ROYAL BABY IS A BOY OR A GIRL? We’re imagining Kate Middleton is somewhere poshly sighing over him letting the cat out of the bag. [HuffPost]
56 DAYS Until “Ocean’s 8” premiers ― not that we’re at all excited after the trailer dropped. [HuffPost]
KHLOE KARDASHIAN GAVE BIRTH TO A BABY GIRL With boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who has been accused of cheating on her, by her side. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The confessed Parkland shooter wants to donate his inheritance to the victims’ families.
-
The father seeking justice for his daughter, who was allegedly raped by an Indian lawmaker, died in custody.
-
“What it’s like to survive aerial attacks.”
-
Inside Republicans’ push for drug tests for SNAP recipients.
-
Is there a connection between booze and breast cancer?
-
Laura Ingraham might have had the best self-own of 2018.
-
Here’s how Princess Diana will be a big part of Prince Harry’s wedding day.
-
Oklahoma teachers are heading back to work, while Kentucky’s are walking out.
-
We are still having nightmares from this frog “bikini.”
-
This is a video of Chris Evans with his cute rescue dog. You’re welcome.
-
The reporter behind Trump’s most infamous New York Post cover speaks out about how Trump helped come up with it.
-
Look out for these seven warning signs when buying a new home.
-
Yes, this video of the “Monopoly Man” stopping by a Senate hearing is real.
-
Talk about flower crowns: Check out the most Coachella of Coachellaoutfits over the last decade.
-
Marvel’s “Infinity War” is selling faster than the last seven Marvel movies combined, which makes sense considering this movie basically combines all of them.
-
The reason these four hurricane names have been retired.
-
The dark history of the “Dawson’s Creek” theme song ― which yes, we now have had stuck in our heads.
-
Why the internet is in a hullabaloo over the possible new condiment, “mayochup.”
