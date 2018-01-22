L'Oréal Claims To Champion Diversity. But Now Its Only Hijabi Model Is Gone.

“How many brands are doing things like this? Not many,” Khan told Vogue UK last week upon the initial announcement. “They’re literally putting a girl in a headscarf ― whose hair you can’t see ― in a hair campaign. Because what they’re really valuing through the campaign is the voices that we have.”

Khan also told BBC’s Newsbeat that the latest hair campaign was “a platform for diverse voices and women who don’t fit the very narrow mould of beauty.”

Once the news broke that she would no longer be part of L’Oréal advertising, people on Twitter came to Khan’s defense. They argued that she shouldn’t have to step down over her political opinions and that her departure for holding non-mainstream views would appear to defeat the original purpose of including her.