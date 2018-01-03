LA District Attorney Considering Charges Against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is considering sex-crimes charges against Hollywood heavyweights Harvey Weinstein and James Toback, according to two reports.

Results of Beverly Hills police investigations into two sexual assault complaints against Weinstein were “under review” by prosecutors, Greg Risling, a spokesman for the DA’s office, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Los Angeles Times reported the DA’s office also is reviewing police investigations into five complaints against Toback.

Weinstein, a now-disgraced producer, has been accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape by more than 80 women. Toback, once a highflying producer and screenwriter, has been accused by over 300 women of sexual harassment.

“I can confirm there’s been two cases presented,” Beverly Hills police spokeswoman Lt. Elisabeth Albanese told Variety of the investigations involving Weinstein. “We’re not releasing any details about the cases until the DA has reviewed it and made a conclusion on whether they’re filing charges.”

The DA’s office didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

In addition to the cases involving Weinstein, prosecutors are reviewing five investigations related to Toback, according to the LA Times. Beverly Hills police submitted results of three investigations on Dec. 18, and Los Angeles police forwarded two on Dec. 28, Variety reported.

Los Angeles police confirmed to HuffPost that Toback is under investigation, but declined to elaborate. Beverly Hills police did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Both Weinstein and Toback have vehemently denied accusations against them.

Weinstein’s lawyers, Blair Berk and Ben Brafman, said in a statement to media outlets in December that Weinstein “never at any time committed an act of sexual assault.”

“It is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct,” the lawyers said. “There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred. Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”