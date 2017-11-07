Film Critics Boycott Disney After LA Times Banned From Screenings

Disney barred The Los Angeles Times from a press screening after complaining of the paper’s “unfair coverage” of the entertainment company ― and journalists across the industry are not having it.

After a three-part series in September detailed the theme park Disneyland’s business ties with host city Anaheim, California, Disney notified the Times that its film critics would no longer be given access to advance screenings of Disney movies.

The Times revealed Disney’s decision last week in a “note to readers” announcing that its review of “Thor: Ragnarok” would follow the film’s public release because Disney “declined” to allow Times critics admission to an advance screening.

My @latimes review of THOR: RAGNAROK, which I got to see with a Thorsday night crowd. https://t.co/eQ42Tn7iCH pic.twitter.com/R9ddbnOkz0 — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) November 3, 2017

Flavorwire, an online arts and culture magazine, was the first outlet to take a public stand against Disney on Monday. In a scathing op-ed, Jason Bailey, the site’s film editor, vowed to end coverage of Disney movies until the Times ban is lifted, and called on other outlets to do the same.

“We are, we’re well aware, a comparatively tiny platform, and Disney will probably not even notice our little blackout,” Bailey wrote. “But if larger outlets are willing to do the same, to stand with their colleagues in the critical community against a corporate bully, well, maybe that will move the needle a little.”

Disney addressed its feud with the Times last week in statement, complaining of “biased and inaccurate” coverage that showed a “complete disregard for basic journalistic standards.” Times reporter Dan Miller, who wrote the Disneyland stories, fired back, tweeting that Disney never asked for a correction.

Re: Disney’s statement on its LAT ban (below) — Disney never asked for a correction. Read the story for yourself: https://t.co/hfV4sicUvW pic.twitter.com/hiXkjHeU9W — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) November 3, 2017

Flavorwire’s Bailey defended the Times’ reporting and called Disney’s attempt to punish the paper “petty” and “small.” He also noted that Times writers had also been locked out of Disney TV sites.

“To penalize a major newspaper – and one that boasts some of the finest critics and entertainment journalists in the country – over a trio of unflattering (and, it should be noted, impeccably and exhaustively reported) stories is petty and small,” Bailey wrote. “And for other outlets to look on, or look away, as a giant multimedia corporation doles out that punishment is unacceptable.”

Hours later, Alyssa Rosenberg, a film critic for The Washington Post, published her own op-ed expressing disgust over the Times ban and pledging to boycott Disney’s advance screenings.

“As a critic-at-large operating out of the opinion section, I have an amount of leeway in deciding what to cover and when I cover it,” Rosenberg wrote. “And what feels best to me is to show solidarity with the critics at the Los Angeles Times and to see movies under the same conditions that they do.”

“Until the Times’ critics are treated like everyone else and welcomed back to press screenings, I’ll write about Disney movies ... after their premieres,” Rosenberg continued.

The A.V. Club joined Rosenberg’s show of solidarity later in the day.

“Write an unfavorable story ― one that Disney hasn’t disputed factually, even ― and it will blacklist your publication, punishing independent journalism by using its massive corporate influence,” A.A. Dowd, A.V. Club’s film editor, wrote Monday. “And it’s one that we similarly can’t abide.”

To be clear, because maybe my statement wasn't: Boycotting Disney press screenings is about solidarity with The L.A. Times. — AADowd (@AADowd) November 7, 2017

It is not about hurting Disney's business, because that is impossible. They don't *need* our reviews. They might not even want them. — AADowd (@AADowd) November 7, 2017

There are some, like @flavorwire, taking much braver, more principled stands than us, & not writing about Disney films. I respect that. — AADowd (@AADowd) November 7, 2017

Journalists’ condemnation of Disney’s decision continued to grow on Tuesday.

The Chicago Tribune, which, like the LA Times, is owned by the newspaper chain Tronc, joined media outlets taking a stand against Disney’s decision.

“Disney’s maneuver, targeting the Times for reasons unrelated to its film coverage, seems to me craven and petty,” film critic Michael Phillips wrote in an op-ed for on Tuesday. “And hostile to the practice, provocation and purpose of journalism — cultural, investigative or otherwise.”

Four major film critics’ organizations announced Tuesday that they had voted to disqualify Disney’s films from award consideration until the company “publicly rescinded” its Times ban.

“Disney’s response should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included,” said a statement released on behalf of members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics.

We join @LAFilmCritics @nyfcc @TheBSFC in denouncing the @latimes blackout and will not consider Disney films for awards until it is lifted. pic.twitter.com/XmA8WxESYH — NSFC (@NatSocFilmCrix) November 7, 2017

Supporters of the Times flooded Twitter with messages of solidarity:

If journos being selectively barred, then I'll play, too. This award season, all Disney screeners dumped. No votes from me for their stuff. https://t.co/ih8UqkZk01 — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 7, 2017

I just took out a subscription to the @LATimes in honor of Disney boycotting the newspaper because it engaged in journalism. Join me! — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2017

Disney is blocking @latimes from press screenings because it did good journalism. @AlyssaRosenberg, taking a stand. https://t.co/q1SH29Pu5r — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 6, 2017

.@Disney has banned the @latimes from press screenings b/c it ran a story they didn’t like. Apparently, Mickey Mouse is having an identity crisis and thinks it’s ok to act like Donald Trump. It’s not ok and this is not a good look for Disney. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) November 6, 2017

Unreal. Everyone in journalism should stand against Disney and with the @latimes. We will not tolerate censorship https://t.co/FbCXKTJGvp — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 6, 2017

Disney has blacklisted the @LATimes over its Anaheim reporting. This tactic should concern journalists everywhere. https://t.co/Ee3zHzMeDd — jen yamato (@jenyamato) November 3, 2017

Thrilled to see this momentum happening. Solidarity is real. https://t.co/MN2LyL9ILH — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) November 7, 2017