Roommate Accused Of Stealing $10 Million Lottery Ticket

A man in Vacaville, California, has 10 million reasons to hate his former roommate.

That’s the number of dollars he won with a lottery ticket he purchased Dec. 20, a ticket his roommate allegedly stole.

That roommate, 35-year-old Adul Saosongyang, was arrested Monday and charged with grand theft, according to a Facebook post by the Vacaville Police Department.

The police post said an unidentified man purchased a $30 ticket hoping to win some extra cash for the holidays. He hit pay dirt with a ticket he thought was worth $10,000, and he shared the good news with his two roommates.

The next day, the man took his ticket to the California State Lottery’s district office in Sacramento to get his jackpot, only to be told the ticket wasn’t a winner and had been altered.

The victim suspected the ticket had been stolen by one of his roommates and reported the theft to the police department.

Then in a not-so-amazing coincidence, Saosongyang showed up the next day at the lottery office attempting to cash in that ticket, which, it turns out, was actually worth $10 million.

The California State Lottery reviews all winnings of more than $600. After reviewing police and surveillance video at the place where the winning ticket was found, officials figured out Saosongyang was not the winner, according to NBC News.

However, no one let Saosongyang know that until Monday, when he was invited to the lottery office, presumably to collect his winnings. Instead he was greeted by Vacaville detectives, who had an arrest warrant waiting for him.

Saosongyang was booked into Sacramento County Jail and will be transferred to the Solano County Jail later this week.

Vacaville police spokesman Chris Polen told The Washington Post that lottery officials had talked with the victim, though he wasn’t certain the man would collect that $10 million.