Lou Dobbs Flips Out: 'The Hell With Mueller! The Hell With What He Wants!'

A “frustrated and annoyed and disgusted” Lou Dobbs lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday, calling the investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign a “jihad.”

“The hell with Mueller!” Dobbs said on Fox Business on Monday night. “The hell with what he wants.”

Dobbs, who has repeatedly attacked Mueller and his investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, then insisted there was no evidence against Trump and said the case was “Mueller versus the United States of America”:

“This is not a game! This is the president of the United States. This nation deserves full-time leadership and no further effort to subvert, to overthrow the presidency of Donald J. Trump.”

Dobbs also claimed that Mueller was “behaving like nothing so much as a prosecutor, he is more, if you will, he’s on a jihad of some sort, and it is an ideologically-inspired jihad.”