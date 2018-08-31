Louis C.K.'s Attempted Comeback Included Another Set At A Long Island Comedy Club

Before his surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City over the weekend, Louis C.K. also made a stop at Governors’ Comedy Club in Levittown, Long Island.

The disgraced comic arrived at the club unannounced, just as he did at the Comedy Cellar. The club posted numerous photos of Louis C.K. from his appearance and confirmed to HuffPost that he performed on Sunday.

You just never know who will pop in @ComedyGovs.... Louie C.K. pic.twitter.com/hf5PPl0y51 — GovernorsComedyClub (@ComedyGovs) August 29, 2018

Multiple women came forward in November to say that Louis C.K. had made unwanted sexual advances or masturbated in front of them, which the comedian later admitted.

Governors’ Comedy Club owner James Dolce was not immediately available for comment, but he told Newsday that Louis C.K. “has an open-door policy” at the club “if he wants to come do time.”

“If he’s around, he just gives a call and he can stop in, not a problem,” Dolce told the publication.

While Dolce appears to support the idea of a Louis C.K. comeback, he said he wasn’t the only one in the club to feel that way.

“Once they announced his name, the crowd went crazy. They loved him,” said Dolce. “It took a good 10 seconds before the applause stopped.”

It’s not clear what the set entailed, though some called the comedian’s Comedy Cellar set later in the evening “disturbing” and said that it included a joke about rape whistles.