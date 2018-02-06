ENTERTAINMENT
Rejoice: The Trailer For Andie MacDowell And Chris O'Dowd's Mother-Son Movie Is Here

"Love After Love" opens March 30.

By Matthew Jacobs

First thing’s first: Has Andie MacDowell’s “Magic Mike XXL” performance been enshrined in the Smithsonian yet? If not, maybe we can launch a joint campaign for that and her “Love After Love” turn.

HuffPost has the exclusive trailer for Russell Harbaugh’s directorial debut, which features MacDowell playing a theater professor piecing her life back together amid her husband’s death. Meanwhile, her relationship with her son (Chris O’Dowd) and extended family proves increasingly volatile ― but who needs the details when “Andie MacDowell stars in this movie” is already an ideal logline? 

“Love After Love,” which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, opens in select theaters and premieres on VOD platforms on March 30. It also features a handful of indie darlings, namely James Adomian (“Comedy Bang! Bang!”), Juliet Rylance (“The Knick”) and Dree Hemingway (“Starlet”).

