Rejoice: The Trailer For Andie MacDowell And Chris O'Dowd's Mother-Son Movie Is Here

Best of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

"Sorry to Bother You"

We could build an entire cultural discussion around Danny Glover's career advice for Lakeith Stanfield in "Sorry to Bother You": As a telemarketer, you're better advantaged if you disguise your voice to sound white -- but not "Will Smith white." (Fun side note: Sundance juror Jada Pinkett Smith was in the audience at the premiere. Quick, someone ask what she texted her husband afterward.) But that counsel only skims the surface of this rowdy, surreal comedy about an Oakland 20-something hawking a wellness program that, come to find out, doubles as an elaborate slave-labor ploy. <br><br>With a character name like Cassius Green, an artist-activist girlfriend played by Tessa Thompson (just wait till you see her statement earrings) and a coke-guzzling boss (Armie Hammer!) who demands Cassius freestyle at a party, Stanfield and writer-director Boots Riley have conceived a character torn between wokeness, economic gain and a very human urge to keep the peace. But as events grow increasingly bizarre -- have you ever seen a horse-man penis? -- the movie also finds a soulfulness, resonating ever more strongly as it threatens to fly off the rails. Merrill Garbus of<strong> </strong>Tune-Yards fame wrote the score, so imagine an effervescent joyride in which corporate greed, racist stereotypes and palatial orgies make cameos. -- <i>Matthew Jacobs</i>

Courtesy of Sundance Institute