Lovely Lincoln! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Nebraska

Week five of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip continued on to Lincoln, Nebraska.

The capital city of Nebraska, Lincoln boasts the stunning domed tower that is the Nebraska Capitol ― the second tallest state Capitol in the United States. (Louisiana’s is the tallest.)

If you’re interested in Lincoln’s flora, you can scope out the Sunken Gardens, but for the fauna-focused, you can set your sights on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Other happening spots in the city include the Mueller Planetarium, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed and the Sheldon Museum of Art.

HuffPost set up shop for a day in Tower Square to talk to residents, locals and passers-by. We also held a panel on agriculture and food science innovation at the Nebraska Innovation Campus with moderator Dr. Michael Boehm of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. You can watch the panel here and check out all of our time in Nebraska below: