10/26/2017 04:34 pm ET

Lovely Lincoln! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Nebraska

What's up, Nebraska?

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Week five of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip continued on to Lincoln, Nebraska.  

The capital city of Nebraska, Lincoln boasts the stunning domed tower that is the Nebraska Capitol ― the second tallest state Capitol in the United States. (Louisiana’s is the tallest.) 

If you’re interested in Lincoln’s flora, you can scope out the Sunken Gardens, but for the fauna-focused, you can set your sights on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Other happening spots in the city include the Mueller Planetarium, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed and the Sheldon Museum of Art.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost set up shop for a day in Tower Square to talk to residents, locals and passers-by. We also held a panel on agriculture and food science innovation at the Nebraska Innovation Campus with moderator Dr. Michael Boehm of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. You can watch the panel here and check out all of our time in Nebraska below: 

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in front of Memorial Stadium during HuffPost's visit to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 11, 2017, as part of Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip. The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Khara Plicanic, with her son Zé signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Zé plays cornhole while his mother, Khara Plicanic, signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Pedestrians wait to be interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lexie Volk and Samantha Peterson are interviewed by Amanda Duberman.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jackson Cervantes is interviewed JM Rieger.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Richard Halvorsen signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lincoln City Councilman Carl Eskridge holds a proclamation from the mayor during HuffPost's visit to Lincoln, Nebraska.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kate Palmer is interviewed about the Listen To America tour.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Randy Hawthorne and Marianne Worthington try to photograph a butterfly.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Daniell Datu interviews Nyagoa Wankok on the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus sits at the video activation site in Tower Square.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Eskridge reads a proclamation from the mayor in Tower Square.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kate Palmer interviews Eskridge on the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kate Palmer introduces the "The Future of Food: Innovation in Agriculture and Food Science" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Andrew Uden speaks to the audience during the "The Future of Food: Innovation in Agriculture and Food Science" event at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Tom Field speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Dr. Michael Boehm speaks.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Gary Fehr speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Suji Park speaks at the event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jill Gifford speaks during the "The Future of Food: Innovation in Agriculture and Food Science" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Dr. Michael Boehm along with panelists Suji Park, Andrew Uden, Tom Field, Gary Fehr, Jill Gifford and Andy Benson take part in the "The Future of Food: Innovation in Agriculture and Food Science" event.

