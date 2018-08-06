Lucille Ball was a star in more ways than one. She was a television pioneer, a trailblazing feminist and a style icon.

During her long career in the entertainment industry, Ball, whose 107th birthday would have been Monday, appeared in over 70 films. But it was her role as Lucy Ricardo in the classic “I Love Lucy” that left the biggest mark on TV. Not only was Ball one of the first female comedic leads on TV, she was the first woman to own her own production company, Desilu Productions. (She co-owned it with her then-husband of 20 years, Desi Arnaz, but she bought him out when they divorced.)

Before all that, Ball got her start as a model in the 1930s and, according to Vogue, she worked for New York designer Hattie Carnegie. In those days, Ball’s signature red locks were bleached blond (she was actually a brunette).

Her time in the fashion industry likely had some influence on the star’s style, which Vogue described as the “casual American look.” She often wore the popular fit-and-flare silhouette in the ’50s, reminiscent of Dior’s New Look, but looked just as stylish in jeans or tailored separates. Ball embraced the glamour of the ’70s and ’80s, incorporating sparkles, feathers and other embellishments into her wardrobe for public events.

Below, take a look back at some of the icon’s best style moments through the years: