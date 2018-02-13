U.S. Luger Emily Sweeney Wipes Out In Dramatic Olympics Crash

American luger Emily Sweeney crashed during the women’s singles competition at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, and was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Sweeney, 24, was speeding around a curve when she lost control, bounced off the walls and flew off her sled.

She was conscious and was able to walk off the ice with some assistance. She was later seen being escorted to an ambulance and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to online reports.

According to an NBC reporter, citing a USA Luge source, the hospital evaluation is likely part of concussion protocol.

Though this is Sweeney’s first Olympic appearance, she is no stranger to the competition. She narrowly missed a spot at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Her older sister, Megan, ultimately nabbed that spot, NBC reported.