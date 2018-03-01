People Are Praising Lupita Nyong'o's Korean Skills In 'Black Panther'

Lupita Nyong’o is a star in “Black Panther” for so many reasons ― but the Korean community on social media has pointed out one you may have missed.
People have been praising Nyong’o for the Korean-language skills she displays during a scene set in Busan. Honestly, the actress is kind of a boss, so we aren’t necessarily surprised.
In the scene, Nyong’o’s character, a Wakandan spy named Nakia, convinces a fisherwoman, played by Alexis Rhee, to allow her crew to enter a casino that’s hidden behind a fish market.
Nyong’o speaks Korean in the scene, and Twitter users appreciated her careful pronunciation, with some saying it was clear she put in the effort to get the accent right.
The question remains: What can’t Lupita Nyong’o do?