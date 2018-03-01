People Are Praising Lupita Nyong'o's Korean Skills In 'Black Panther'

Lupita Nyong’o is a star in “Black Panther” for so many reasons ― but the Korean community on social media has pointed out one you may have missed.

People have been praising Nyong’o for the Korean-language skills she displays during a scene set in Busan. Honestly, the actress is kind of a boss, so we aren’t necessarily surprised.

Also @Lupita_Nyongo speaks better Korean than me. Her pronunciation was very good. — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 19, 2018

In the scene, Nyong’o’s character, a Wakandan spy named Nakia, convinces a fisherwoman, played by Alexis Rhee, to allow her crew to enter a casino that’s hidden behind a fish market.

Nyong’o speaks Korean in the scene, and Twitter users appreciated her careful pronunciation, with some saying it was clear she put in the effort to get the accent right.

yall i watched lupita nyong’o speak korean in an american film in a korean cinema — mary 🌹🍈 (@janngmi) February 27, 2018

Lupita Nyong’o’s Korean was great in #BlackPanther and you could really see she took great care in learning the accent and the pronunciation. ONLY QUEENS HONEY 👑👑 — 🌊 (@papercutfiles) February 18, 2018

Lupitas Korean was actually pretty understandable and not bad considering. I wasn’t entirely sure if the ajumma was speaking Korean or another language altogether. — Hannah (@hannahktweets) February 28, 2018

has twitter talked about the fact that lupita spoke better korean than the ajumma because that might’ve been the most surreal moviegoing thing i’ve ever experienced — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 28, 2018

Also, shout out to Lupita Nyong'o's killer Korean accent. Excellent 한국말 👌🏽 — Mindy (@mindica) February 19, 2018

As a #Korean, it tickled me greatly that Lupita Nyong'o was speaking the language of my people in #BlackPanther and actually sounded better than the Korean actress playing the fisherwoman in particular scenes. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/d1xObamL2Y — Edward Hong (@CinnabonMonster) February 17, 2018