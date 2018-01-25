An event planner appointed by President Donald Trump to a key position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development has apologized after insulting a journalist on Wednesday.

Lynne Patton, who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, had called April Ryan “Miss Piggy.”

Ryan is the White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.

Patton deleted the tweet, but screenshots persist:

A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Z2fx2O5PWo — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018

Patton later apologized, writing:

“I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

However, some of Patton’s other other tweets directed at Ryan remain online, including two calling her a “a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet.”

Ryan fired back:

Fake info girl! Check your facts. I work for American Urban Radio Networks not Sheridan! Whose wedding are you planning now and what wig company do you work for? https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 24, 2018

Do you also tape conversations like your girl Omarosa who might have a date with Mueller since she has so much to say. https://t.co/PBvzeg0xxv — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Patton’s apology wasn’t enough for some people on social media who are now calling on her to resign, with many saying she shouldn’t have been appointed to her position in the first place given her lack of qualifications.

The New York Times noted last year that Patton had organized golf tournaments and other events for the Trump family, including Eric Trump’s wedding.

Here is some of the reaction:

Breaking: @realDonaldTrump’s wedding planner @LynnePatton, now inexplicably a Government employee deletes trashy tweet calling @AprilDRyan “Miss Piggy.”



But Donald hires “the best people” right? — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) January 25, 2018

I'm #TeamAprilRyan 💯💯. I got your back April!! It's disgusting & childish for someone representing a presidential Admin to act like this. Lynne should be on #UndercoverHigh. Sh*t like this is why I want nothing to do with this new #republican party #gop. #adultdaycare — Mr. Telly Lovelace (@TellyLovelace) January 25, 2018

This is disgusting on so many levels. Will someone at HUD explain? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2018

Hi @FLOTUS I know you’re v v passionate about cyber bullying so here’s your big chance! Jump in! Say something! Anything! — Julie Kennedy (@J_Valentine_K) January 25, 2018

And yet it lives in the internet forever. Might want to think about polishing up the old resume. Just some friendly advice. pic.twitter.com/zh4EmKrQ67 — Mr. Ezil Galoth #NoNazisPlease (@DrWutt) January 25, 2018

Despicable. You should not be working in the US government. — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) January 25, 2018